Burden (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in San Francisco.

Burden sat out a Week 16 matchup with the Packers due to an ankle injury that he suffered one week prior against the Browns, but after getting back to a full practice Friday, he's in the clear for Week 17 action. With Rome Odunze (foot) still sidelined, Burden will be among the top WRs available to the Bears offense this weekend along with DJ Moore and Olamide Zaccheaus.