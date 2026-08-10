Bears' Luther Burden: Should be back for regular-season opener

While Burden (groin) is expected to miss the preseason, the Bears believe the wideout should be back for the team's regular-season opener against the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Burden sustained a groin injury at practice Saturday, and will now look to recover ahead of Chicago's Sept. 13 road contest against Carolina. In the absence of the 2025 second-rounder, added WR reps behind Rome Odunze and Kalif Raymond will be available for Zavion Thomas, Jahdae Walkerand Scotty Miller. When healthy, Burden will have an opportunity to make a mark from a fantasy perspective in 2026, while operating as a key target for QB Caleb Williams in a Chicago passing attack that will also feature Odunze and TE Colston Loveland.