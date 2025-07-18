Burden (undisclosed) signed a fully guaranteed four-year, $10.965 million rookie contract with the Bears on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Burden followed in the footsteps of fellow rookie second-round draft pick at wide receiver Jayden Higgins in signing a fully guaranteed rookie contract, becoming the first ever 39th overall pick to land a fully guaranteed deal. Burden didn't participate in mandatory minicamp due to a soft-tissue injury, but head coach Ben Johnson said in June that he expected Burden to be ready for training camp. With Burden's rookie contract signed, he's set to report to training camp along with the rest of the Bears' rookies Saturday.