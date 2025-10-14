Burden finished with four receptions on as many targets for 51 yards in Monday's 25-24 win over Washington.

Burden bounced back nicely from the disappointing two-catch performance we saw prior to Chicago's Week 5 bye. The rookie slot receiver finished with more receiving yards than DJ Moore (42) and Rome Odunze (32) as QB Caleb Williams distributed the ball more evenly amongst his talented group of receivers Monday. Burden's production has fluctuated wildly on a week-to-week basis, making it hard to bank on the rookie's production against the Saints in Week 7.