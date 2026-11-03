Burden secured seven of nine targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 34-17 win over the Seahawks on Monday night.

Burden tied Colston Loveland for the team lead in both receptions and targets, and he was on the receiving end of Caleb Williams' one touchdown pass of the night. The second-year wideout's scoring grab came from one yard out in the first quarter and was his third of the season, and Burden now has a 19-281-2 line on 21 targets over the last three games heading into a Week 9 home matchup against the Buccaneers on Sunday night.