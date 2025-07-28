Burden (hamstring) is dressed for practice Monday, Chris Emma of 670TheScore.com reports.

It appears Burden will participate, at least in a limited capacity, after missing the first four practices of training camp. He hurt his hamstring not long after being drafted this spring, subsequently missing Chicago's OTA and minicamp practices. Burden may take most of his reps with backups for now, but there's plenty of time to ramp up and eventually challenge Olamide Zaccheaus for the No. 3 WR role.