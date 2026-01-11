Bears' Luther Burden: Targeted seven times in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burden caught three of seven targets for 42 yards in the Bears' 31-27 wild-card win over the Packers on Saturday.
After a three-week hot streak in which Burden averaged six receptions, 96 yards and 0.3 touchdowns, the receiver has 42 yards or fewer in his last two games. However, his seven targets tied for the second-most Burden has had this season, and his role remains secure heading into next week's divisional-round matchup.
