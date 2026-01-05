Burden caught three of four targets for 35 yards and rushed once for 10 yards in Sunday's 19-16 loss to Detroit.

Burden went without a catch in the first half before reeling in three passes after the break. The wide receiver was unable to build off of his recent momentum, recording his fewest catches since Week 12 and his lowest yardage total in four weeks. Burden will finish his rookie campaign having caught 47 of 60 targets for 652 yards and two touchdowns while also turning six carries into 37 yards over 15 regular-season contests, and he'll now make his postseason debut in the wild-card round against the Packers next weekend.