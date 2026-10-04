Burden caught four of six targets for 63 yards and added an 11-yard rush in Sunday's 23-12 win over the Jets.

Burden finished second on the team in receiving yards, trailing Rome Odunze by 31. Both of Chicago's touchdowns came on the ground, but Tyson Bagent looked capable under center and threw for 268 yards. If Caleb Williams (hamstring) doesn't return in Week 5 against the Packers, Burden will likely continue to catch passes from Bagent. Burden has topped 60 yards in three of four games to begin his sophomore season, but he has yet to exceed 63 receiving yards in a game after reaching the 100-yard mark twice during his rookie campaign.