Burden logged four catches (on six targets) for 33 yards while turning his lone carry into three yards during the Bears' 24-15 win over the Eagles on Friday.

Burden ended Friday's game tied with Colston Loveland and Rome Odunze for the team high in targets while finishing second in receiving yards behind Cole Kmet (36 yards). Burden has caught three passes in four consecutive games, though he hasn't accrued more than 51 yards in a game this season outside of his Week 3 performance against the Cowboys (3-101-1 on three targets). Through the first 11 regular-season games of his NFL career, Burden has accumulated 25 catches (on 31 targets) for 328 yards and a touchdown while turning four carries into 24 yards. Next up for the rookie second-rounder and the Bears is a Week 14 road clash against the Packers on Sunday, Dec. 7, a game where the result will have major ramifications for the race to the NFC North crown.