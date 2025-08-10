Burden caught two of three targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 24-24 preseason tie against the Dolphins.

Burden was reasonably productive considering he played only the first half and the Bears didn't dress starting quarterback Caleb Williams. Burden could open the regular season as Chicago's No. 3 wide receiver behind DJ Moore and Rome Odunze if the rookie second-round pick beats out Olamide Zaccheaus and Devin Duvernay. Chicago's next preseason game will be Aug. 17 against the Bills.