Bears' Luther Burden: Will miss time with groin injury

Burden is expected to "miss a little bit of time" due to a groin injury that he sustained during Saturday's training camp practice, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Burden picked up the injury after colliding with Tyrque Stevenson during a one-on-one drill in Saturday's training camp practice. It would not be surprising if Burden were held out of Saturday's preseason opener against the Browns, with an aim to return for the Bears' second exhibition contest against the Bengals on Saturday, Aug. 22. Kalif Raymond, rookie third-rounder Zavion Thomas, Jahdae Walker and Scotty Miller are poised to see more reps in team drills alongside Rome Odunze for as long as Burden is sidelined.