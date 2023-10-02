Lewis caught his lone target for eight yards in the Bears' 31-28 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.
Lewis is a blocking specialist who saw his first target of the season. It's unlikely he earns a regular role as a receiver unless his role changes.
