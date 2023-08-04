Lewis is signing with the Bears, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Eugene Frenette of jacksonville.com notes that the 39-year-old will set an NFL record for most seasons played by a tight end (18) if he ends up playing any regular-season games in 2023. That's presumably what will happen, though Lewis doesn't figure to catch many passes in an offense that already has Cole Kmet and former Packers teammate Robert Tonyan at tight end. Lewis caught 57 passes in 81 games with Green Bay over the past five seasons, mostly serving as a blocker in heavy formations.