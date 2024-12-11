Lewis went without a target in Sunday's 38-13 loss to the 49ers while playing six of the Bears' 53 snaps on offense.

Lewis has suited up in each of Chicago's first 13 games of the season, but he's played more than 20 snaps on offense on just one occasion and has logged only one target on the campaign. Rather than representing a viable pass-catching threat, the 40-year-old tight end -- the second-oldest player in the NFL -- brings most of his value as a positive locker-room presence and as a reliable blocker at this stage of his career.