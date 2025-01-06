Lewis played in 17 games for the Bears, catching is lone target for two yards.
Lewis played 20 percent of the snaps, though he was primarily used as a blocker. The veteran will be an unrestricted free agent who will turn 41 years old this offseason. If Lewis chooses to sign with a team, he'll likely resume a similar role to the one that had him being targeted 13 times over the last three years.
