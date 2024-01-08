Lewis played 33 percent of the snaps but was not targeted in the Bears' 17-9 loss to the Packers on Sunday.
Lewis, a 39-year old blocking specialist, ended the season catching four passes for 29 yards and a touchdown. With 14 NFL seasons on his resume, he's now an unrestricted free agent.
