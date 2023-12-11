site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Marcedes Lewis: Third catch of season in win
RotoWire Staff
Lewis caught a four-yard pass in the Bears' 28-13 win over the Lions on Sunday.
Lewis is primarily a blocking specialist. He's caught three of four targets for 28 yards on the season.
