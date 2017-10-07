Bears' Marcus Cooper: Dealing with back spasms
Cooper (back) did not practice Saturday and is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Minnesota, Chicago Tribune writer Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Cooper's back spasms don't seem to be a major concern, but there's a real chance he'll be forced to sit out Monday's contest as a result. If that's the case, Kyle Fuller could see extended action.
More News
-
Bears' Marcus Cooper: Should play Saturday•
-
Bears' Marcus Cooper: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Bears' Marcus Cooper: Inks three-year deal with Bears•
-
Cardinals' Marcus Cooper: Nabs four interceptions in 2016•
-
Cardinals' Marcus Cooper: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Marcus Cooper: Questionable to play•
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...
-
NFL DFS Week 5: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson and Jay Ajayi should be nowhere near your DraftKings...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ride Latavius
Advanced computer model says get Latavius Murray in you fantasy football lineups this week
-
Five Things: Byes, prove-it week
The Steelers are back at home in Week 5 but it's hard to get too excited with their matchup...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down all the sleeper running backs for Week 5, including Wayne Gallman,...