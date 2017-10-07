Play

Cooper (back) did not practice Saturday and is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Minnesota, Chicago Tribune writer Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Cooper's back spasms don't seem to be a major concern, but there's a real chance he'll be forced to sit out Monday's contest as a result. If that's the case, Kyle Fuller could see extended action.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories