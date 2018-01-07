Bears' Marcus Cooper: Finishes the season as a backup
Cooper recorded 18 tackles during the 2017 season.
Cooper signed with the Bears as a free agent and started the first two games of the season, but averaged fewer than five snaps over the last 10 games. He's signed for the next two years, and if the team loses Kyle Fuller in free agency, Cooper could regain a starting role and regain some value as an IDP.
