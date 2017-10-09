Bears' Marcus Cooper: Inactive for MNF
Cooper (back) is inactive for Monday's game against the Vikings.
Cooper, who's dealing with back spasms, did a light workout in pregame warmups but was evidently deemed unfit to play. His absence should mean more playing time for Kyle Fuller and Bryce Callahan.
