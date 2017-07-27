Cooper (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Rich Campbell on Twitter reports.

Cooper projects as an outside starting cornerback after signing with the Bears in free agency this off-season. Being on the field was a positive start for him, and he'll hopefully be upgraded to full practices before long, as it'll help him fit well into the new defensive system he's learning.

