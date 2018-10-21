Cooper (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Cooper returned to the practice field in limited fashion Thursday and Friday, but the Bears still listed him as doubtful heading into weekend. As expected, Cooper will miss his fourth straight contest with the hamstring injury and may need to put in at least one full practice next week to have a shot at playing Oct. 28 against the Jets.

More News
Our Latest Stories