Cooper signed a one-year contract with the Bears on Friday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Cooper signed a three-year $16 million deal last year and was released by the Bears in mid-March after playing a minimal defensive role in 2017. The 28-year-old is likely to serve as a depth corner for Chicago in 2018 with the return of Kyle Fuller.

