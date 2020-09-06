Edwards inked a contract with the Bears on Sunday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The 2015 second-round pick was released by the Saints on Saturday despite appearing in 14 games with the squad during the 2019 campaign. Edwards will likely get a chance to see the field right away for Week 1, especially considering Eddie Goldman has opted out for the season and Akiem Hicks (quadriceps) is dealing with injury. Last season, Edwards logged just eight tackles (two solo), three sacks and a forced fumble.
