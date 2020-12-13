site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Mario Edwards: Pair of sacks
Edwards recorded two sacks and two tackles in the Bears' 36-7 victory over the Texans on Sunday.
Edwards has posted exactly two tackles in four of his last five games, and he now has four sacks on the season, but he remains a sack-dependent IDP option.
