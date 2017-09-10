Sanchez (coach's decision) is inactive for the Bears' Week 1 matchup Sunday against the Falcons, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

As expected, Sanchez will open the season as the No. 3 quarterback on the Bears' depth chart, with rookie Mitchell Trubisky slated to serve as the top backup to starter Mike Glennon. Sanchez is unlikely to suit up on game days in 2017 unless one of Glennon or Trubisky is ruled out with an injury.