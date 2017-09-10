Bears' Mark Sanchez: Inactive for Week 1
Sanchez (coach's decision) is inactive for the Bears' Week 1 matchup Sunday against the Falcons, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
As expected, Sanchez will open the season as the No. 3 quarterback on the Bears' depth chart, with rookie Mitchell Trubisky slated to serve as the top backup to starter Mike Glennon. Sanchez is unlikely to suit up on game days in 2017 unless one of Glennon or Trubisky is ruled out with an injury.
More News
-
Bears' Mark Sanchez: Plays one drive in Saturday victory•
-
Bears' Mark Sanchez: Plays sparingly in preseason opener•
-
Bears' Mark Sanchez: Opens training camp as No. 2 quarterback•
-
Bears' Mark Sanchez: Injures knee•
-
Bears' Mark Sanchez: Signs one-year contract with Bears•
-
Mark Sanchez: Nearing deal with Bears•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...