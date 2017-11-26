Sanchez (illness) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

It's likely that Sanchez, who missed Friday's practice with the illness, is inactive in a coach's decision, as he's been stuck in the No. 3 quarterback role all season. Mike Glennon will serve as the backup to starter Mitchell Trubisky on Sunday.

