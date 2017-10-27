Bears' Mark Sanchez: No longer on injury report
Sanchez (illness) is not on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Saints, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.
Whatever issues Sanchez was dealing with that held him out of Thursday's practice look to be behind him. He'll once again serve as the Bears' No. 3 option at quarterback.
