Bears' Mark Sanchez: Not present on injury report
Sanchez (illness) was not present on the Bears' injury report Wednesday.
Sanchez sat out Sunday's loss to the Eagles, but that also may have been a coach's decision. The 31-year-old has served as Chicago's No. 3 quarterback this season, which should continue barring an injury to Mitchell Trubisky or Mike Glennon.
