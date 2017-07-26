Sanchez (knee) will enter training camp as the backup quarterback to Mike Glennon, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

Dickerson reported this after general manager Ryan Pace made this statement during the team's first press conference of training camp. With first-round draft choice Mitch Trubisky having made just 13 starts at the collegiate level, it appears the organization is committed to letting the rookie learn on the job while being buried on the depth chart while Sanchez serves as Mike Glennon's direct backup.