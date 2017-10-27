Bears' Mark Sanchez: Out sick
Sanchez was absent from Thursday's practice due to an illness, Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun Times reports.
Sanchez is reportedly dealing with the flue, so the team decided it was best he stayed home for the day. The veteran back up quarterback remains third on the Bears' depth chart.
