Bears' Mark Sanchez: Plays one drive in Saturday victory
Sanchez completed both of his pass attempts for 23 yards Saturday against the Cardinals.
Sanchez was on the field briefly as the second-string quarterback and although he started moving the Bears offense, a bad snap on a third-down play resulted in the drive being aborted. As long as the team leaves Mike Glennon in as a starter, Sanchez will likely continue to serve as the backup while Mitch Trubisky is groomed to eventually take over as the first-string quarterback.
