Sanchez completed one of four passes for four yards Thursday against the Broncos.

Sanchez played for a short time during the second quarter, and had a pair of passes dropped, keeping him from being able to move the team down the field. He's been serving as the second-string quarterback throughout training camp, and he was utilized as such in this contest. Unless the team changes their stance on Mitch Trubisky's status as the third-stringer, Sanchez would likely be the starter should Mike Glennon missed time due to injury.

