Sanchez has recovered from a neck injury and was a full participant at practice Thursday, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM reports.

Sanchez did not practice on Wednesday, so this is a good sign the injury was a minor issue. The veteran quarterback remains third on the Bears' depth chart and is likely to be inactive on game days unless Mike Glennon or Mitch Trubisky sustain an injury.

