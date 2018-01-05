Bears' Mark Sanchez: Set to hit free agency
Sanchez didn't take a snap with the Bears in 2017 and will enter the free agent market.
Sanchez has been in the league seven years, but has attempted just 109 passes over the last three campaigns as a backup. He'll likely latch on as a second-stringer somewhere and he's unlikely to be a fantasy option unless he finds his way into the starting lineup.
