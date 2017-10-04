Bears' Markus Wheaton: Catchless on Thursday night
Wheaton was unable to convert any of this three targets into catches during Thursday's 35-14 loss to Green Bay.
With 38 offensive snaps, Wheaton had the second most looks among Chicago's receivers on Thursday, but he's still catchless on the season. Thursday was a comedy of errors with Mike Glennon trying to dig Chicago out of a whole for much of the game. The next time Chicago takes the field, Mitch Trubisky will be under center, so look for improvements across the board in the Windy City. It remains to be seen, however, how much of an improvement Trubisky will be with shoddy line and unproven receivers and which of those receivers will develop the best chemistry with the talented rookie.
