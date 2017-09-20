Bears' Markus Wheaton: Could debut against former team

The Bears are hopeful Wheaton (finger) can return for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.

A limited practice participant all last week, Wheaton took a step forward to full participation Wednesday. The Bears still need to make sure he's entirely comfortable catching the ball just five weeks removed from finger surgery, but it seems Wheaton's at least on the right track to suit up against this former team. Given the lack of talent around him, it shouldn't take long before he emerges as one of Mike Glennon's preferred targets. The Bears hope Wheaton's speed can open up the field for Zach Miller, Kendall Wright and Tarik Cohen on shorter routes.