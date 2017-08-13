Head coach John Fox said Wheaton exited Sunday's practice with a broken finger on his left hand, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

A day after returning to practice following his 13-day absence due to an appendectomy, Wheaton now has a new problem to deal with. While it isn't clear how long he'll be out, it's probably safe to say Wheaton won't be playing in Saturday's preseason matchup with the Cardinals.