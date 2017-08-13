Bears' Markus Wheaton: Exits practice with broken finger
Head coach John Fox said Wheaton exited Sunday's practice with a broken finger on his left hand, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
A day after returning to practice following his 13-day absence due to an appendectomy, Wheaton now has a new problem to deal with. While it isn't clear how long he'll be out, it's probably safe to say Wheaton won't be playing in Saturday's preseason matchup with the Cardinals.
More News
-
Bears' Markus Wheaton: Suffers new injury•
-
Bears' Markus Wheaton: Back on practice field Saturday•
-
Bears' Markus Wheaton: Not expected to play Thursday•
-
Bears' Markus Wheaton: Expects return in two weeks•
-
Bears' Markus Wheaton: Out indefinitely following appendectomy•
-
Bears' Markus Wheaton: Participating in training camp•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...