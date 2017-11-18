Bears' Markus Wheaton: Expects bigger role this week

Wheaton is expected to play a bigger role at receiver in Sunday's game against the Lions, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Wheaton only saw two snaps in the Bears' Week 10 loss to the Packers after coming off a three-game absence due to injury. However, head coach John Fox indicated there is "no doubt" Wheaton is more prepared to contribute in Week 11 after another week of practice under his belt. Still, the 26-year-old is fourth on the Bears' receiving depth chart, and the team figures to rely on their ground game going forward.