Bears' Markus Wheaton: Expects return in two weeks

Wheaton (appendectomy) expects to return to practice in two weeks, NFL Network's Stacy Dales reports.

Wheaton seemingly expects to miss at least one preseason game, but he should be back before the end of training camp with enough time to play in at least two exhibitions. The missed time could still have a major impact on his standing with the team, as Kendall Wright and Victor Cruz provide strong competition for the No. 3 receiver job. Assuming Cameron Meredith and Kevin White lock down the top two spots, it will be tough for more than one of Wheaton, Wright and Cruz to stay regularly involved in the offense.