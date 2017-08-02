Bears' Markus Wheaton: Expects return in two weeks
Wheaton (appendectomy) expects to return to practice in two weeks, NFL Network's Stacy Dales reports.
Wheaton seemingly expects to miss at least one preseason game, but he should be back before the end of training camp with enough time to play in at least two exhibitions. The missed time could still have a major impact on his standing with the team, as Kendall Wright and Victor Cruz provide strong competition for the No. 3 receiver job. Assuming Cameron Meredith and Kevin White lock down the top two spots, it will be tough for more than one of Wheaton, Wright and Cruz to stay regularly involved in the offense.
More News
-
Bears' Markus Wheaton: Out indefinitely following appendectomy•
-
Bears' Markus Wheaton: Participating in training camp•
-
Bears' Markus Wheaton: Chance to start•
-
Bears' Markus Wheaton: Nearing return to full health•
-
Bears' Markus Wheaton: Gets $5 million guaranteed from Bears•
-
Bears' Markus Wheaton: Expects to be healthy for OTAs•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Dynasty Update: Doyle rules
Sometimes players move because of NFL news. Sometimes players just keep helping themselves....
-
Dynasty Update: Montgomery a real option
Heath Cummings expands his ranking of dynasty running backs to 70, taking note of risers and...
-
Dynasty Update: Allen, Watkins moving up
A variety of health news, both positive and negative, has shaken up the Heath's Cummings dynasty...
-
Dynasty update: Watson up, Trubisky down
Heath Cummings ranks his top 40 quarterbacks, including the summer's biggest risers and fa...
-
Tight End Tiers 2.0
You don't have to take a tight end right away, but prioritizing the position based on the first...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 2.0
The second tier of receivers isn't where the good players end, but there is a difference once...