Wheaton caught two passes for 42 yards in the Bears Week 15 loss to the Lions.

When the Bears fell behind by double digits in the second half, they frequently played in offensive sets with multiple wide receivers, which allowed Wheaton to see plenty playing time. He was targeted four times, and each of his receptions went for at least 20 yards as he took advantage of the Lions playing a prevent defense . With just 51 yards of offense on the season, he'll be a very risky fantasy option in the last weeks of the season.