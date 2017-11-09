Bears' Markus Wheaton: Full practice Thursday
Wheaton (groin) practiced in full Thursday, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Considering his practice reps weren't impacted for the first time since Week 5, Wheaton is on pace to suit up Sunday against the Packers. Since joining the Bears in the offseason, he's made nary an impact in the box score, corralling one of nine passes for nine yards across three appearances. Working with rookie Mitchell Trubisky likely won't result in much attention, but the Bears' dearth of talent in the receivers room ensures some viability for Wheaton.
