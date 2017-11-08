Bears' Markus Wheaton: Limited Wednesday
Wheaton (groin) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
Wheaton's return to practice Monday marked four weeks since injuring his groin Oct. 9 against the Vikings. Considering he was given a 4-to-6 week recovery timetable, he seems to be trending toward active status Sunday versus the Packers. If he does make an appearance this weekend, the run-heavy nature of the Bears offense with rookie Mitchell Trubisky running the show doesn't lend itself to significant looks for Wheaton or anyone else in the receiving corps.
More News
