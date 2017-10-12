Bears' Markus Wheaton: Limited with groin injury

Wheaton was limited at Thursday's practice due to a groin injury.

Wheaton is in the midst of a subpar year, health-wise, as he underwent surgery to repair the labrum in one of his shoulders in January, had an appendectomy at the start of training camp and broke a finger in his left hand in mid-August. His current ailment isn't sidelining him for a significant stretch, but Friday's injury report will forecast his potential to play Sunday in Baltimore. Even if active,, he's managed just one catch (on nine targets) for nine yards in three appearances this season.