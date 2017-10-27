Bears' Markus Wheaton: Listed as doubtful
Wheaton (groin) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Saints, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.
Wheaton was given a timetable of 4-to-6 weeks when he was diagnosed with a torn groin Oct. 12. He still hasn't returned to practice, and it isn't really clear why the Bears are listing him as 'doubtful' rather than 'out'. The designation could perhaps be taken as a sign that he's on track to return for Week 10 against the Packers, following a bye in Week 9.
