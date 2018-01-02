Wheaton caught one pass for nine yards in the Bears Week 17 loss to the Vikings, and he ended the season with three receptions for 51 yards in 11 games.

Wheaton's entering the last year of his contract, but unless he gives the new coaching staff reason for optimism that he'll improve, he easily could find himself in an uphill battle to make the team. He certainly had opportunity to carve out a role in an offense that was pretty much devoid of playmakers at wide receiver, but he was targeted just 17 times over 11 games. Although he had a pair of reasonably productive seasons in 2014 and 2015, he's posted just 102 yards in 14 games since that time, and he'll need to have an impressive training camp to merit a spot on most fantasy teams in 2018.