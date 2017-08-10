Bears' Markus Wheaton: Not expected to play Thursday
Wheaton (appendix) isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Broncos, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio reports.
Wheaton isn't expected to back in action for another week. His absence likely opens the door for Kendall Wright and Victor Cruz to see additional snaps with the first-team offense.
More News
-
Bears' Markus Wheaton: Expects return in two weeks•
-
Bears' Markus Wheaton: Out indefinitely following appendectomy•
-
Bears' Markus Wheaton: Participating in training camp•
-
Bears' Markus Wheaton: Chance to start•
-
Bears' Markus Wheaton: Nearing return to full health•
-
Bears' Markus Wheaton: Gets $5 million guaranteed from Bears•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Who is this year's Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan bounced back in a huge way in 2016 to post a career year. Heath Cummings looks at...
-
Podcast: Tight end preview
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crew is giving you strategies, breakouts, busts and a complete...
-
Standard draft: Round 2 Gronk's nice
Rob Gronkowski's ADP is Round 2 at No. 21 overall, but some Fantasy owners are afraid to draft...
-
Cooks is worth the pick
Brandin Cooks is off to a hot start in camp with the Patriots, but it's his skill set, history,...
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...