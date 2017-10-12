Bears' Markus Wheaton: Out 4-to-6 weeks with groin injury
Wheaton was diagnosed Thursday with a groin tear and will reportedly miss 4-to-6 weeks, Adam L. Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The Bears added Wheaton to the injury report Thursday after he was a limited participant in practice due to the groin issue, but after further evaluation, it was determined the wideout's injury was more serious than the team had initially believed. After missing the first two games of the season while recovering from a broken finger, Wheaton was expected to seize a meaningful role in an injury riddled Bears receiving corps upon returning to action in Week 3, but he's been a major disappointment. In three games, Wheaton has hauled in just one of his nine targets for nine yards, which could have put his snap count on the decline even if he hadn't succumbed to the groin injury. With Wheaton evidently out of the picture for at least the next month, Tre McBride, Tanner Gentry and Josh Bellamy could all see opportunities on the outside, while top wideout Kendall Wright sticks in his customary slot role.
