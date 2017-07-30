Bears' Markus Wheaton: Out indefinitely following appendectomy

Wheaton had an appendectomy performed on Sunday and is out indefinitely, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Wheaton had recently gotten over a shoulder injury and was cleared for camp, but this latest appendectomy will provide a short setback for his availability. He's currently without any sort of timetable for a return, although another update on his status should be provided shortly. Wheaton is expected to fight for a top three spot in the wide receiver rotation, but for the duration of his absence, look for Kendall Wright and Victor Cruz to get additional reps behind Cameron Meredith and Kevin White.