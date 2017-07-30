Bears' Markus Wheaton: Out indefinitely following appendectomy
Wheaton had an appendectomy performed on Sunday and is out indefinitely, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Wheaton had recently gotten over a shoulder injury and was cleared for camp, but this latest appendectomy will provide a short setback for his availability. He's currently without any sort of timetable for a return, although another update on his status should be provided shortly. Wheaton is expected to fight for a top three spot in the wide receiver rotation, but for the duration of his absence, look for Kendall Wright and Victor Cruz to get additional reps behind Cameron Meredith and Kevin White.
More News
-
Bears' Markus Wheaton: Participating in training camp•
-
Bears' Markus Wheaton: Chance to start•
-
Bears' Markus Wheaton: Nearing return to full health•
-
Bears' Markus Wheaton: Gets $5 million guaranteed from Bears•
-
Bears' Markus Wheaton: Expects to be healthy for OTAs•
-
Bears' Markus Wheaton: Lands deal with Bears•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....
-
Podcast: Encouraging signs
As training camps open around the NFL, which players are we starting to get fired up about?...
-
New Titans weapons, but targets?
There's been plenty of talk about the Titans' new weapons, and that's a great thing for Marcus...
-
Podcast: Over- and under-drafted!
An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early...
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
There are times when it pays to wait for a specific position on Draft Day. And other times...